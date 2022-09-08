For greater stability of the boom height guide, the mount has been revised and the position of the sensor has been adjusted.

Fendt has announced updates to its Rogator 600 self-propelled sprayer, which includes improvements to boom height control, new nozzle bodies and continuous tank cleaning.

Fendt says the new position better protects the sensor from dirt. Boom height control is now based on position data from up to six different sensors to improve automatic adjustment to crop height.

Nozzle bodies

All Fendt Rogator models feature new nozzle bodies as standard. Fendt say the valves are controlled electro-pneumatically and thus have a lower power requirement.

The new control increases the longevity of the valves, while the design makes cleaning easier.

At the same time, Fendt also offers new options for the nozzles. The new nozzles from the manufacturer Lechler meet all requirements for drift reduction and are compatible with the Fendt OptiNozzle automatic nozzle control.

Faster cleaning

The manufacturer says that accessibility for maintenance has been noticeably improved and the adjusted position of the filling connection makes the filling process easier.

The integration of an additional pump for clear water enables continuous internal cleaning of the application tank, while drivers can set a specific threshold for cleaning to start.

For 2023, Fendt has revised the entire fluid circuit to allows a faster intake.

If the amount of liquid is below this value, water is pumped into the non-applicant lines and pipes. This process displaces application residues from the pipes into the tank without diluting the mixture.

A second threshold value then triggers the complete tank interior cleaning process. The continuous tank cleaning Fendt ContiRinse can take place during application and significantly reduces downtimes.

Cab

A refrigerator, a gooseneck microphone and a new position of the mirrors feature in the new Vision Cab.

A new key for opening and closing the filters increases working comfort. The position on the wall behind the induction hopper allows easy access.

The warning signs have been revised and repositioned so that the outer width of the machine can be reduced even with wide booms.

The German manufacturer has said delivery will start for the 2023 season.