The Fermanagh business, headed up by William Allingham, specialises in offering a suite of ATV and UTV attachments and accessories.

Quadcrate, the Co Fermanagh business specialising in the design and manufacture of ATV and UTV mounted attachments and accessories, was awarded gold at the recent Royal Welsh Show within the machinery and implements competition.

Based outside Garrison, Quadcrate is the brainchild of William Allingham, who first developed a solution for a problem encountered on his home farm in 2006.

In essence, William required a solution capable of transporting a sick ewe or lamb or items such as meal and troughs that would keep weight on the quad for traction purposes.

From this, William worked towards designing and building a suitable solution and so the Quadcrate was born.

Dubbed the ‘Swiss army knife’ of ATV and UTV attachments, the Quadcrate has morphed into a versatile solution for a number of on-farm purposes and is complemented by a suite of other attachments and accessories, right from simple storage boxes to ATV cabs and equipment to aid fencing.

William has spent a lot of time in recent years further refining and developing the Quadcrate product range.

At this year’s LAMMA show, William unveiled the new ATV bubble cab. It is a 1.2m-wide galvanised steel-framed weather shield equipped with a polycarbonate screen, designed to protect operators from harsh weather elements.

William has enjoyed the success of winning a number of accolades over the years.

These include being chosen as one of the Smarta 100, Eircom Young Entrepreneur of the year 2009, best new innovation under £10,000 at LAMMA show in 2013 and best new innovation at Tullamore Show, as well as entrepreneur of the year Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Quadcrate uses a unique suspension bracket for mounting purposes, which allows it to be mounted and demounted within seconds while not interfering with the ATV's suspension.

More recently, the company was awarded a silver innovation award at LAMMA 2023.

