Mid Ulster Auctions will host a timed online machinery auction on behalf of Tyrone-based agricultural contractor JWT Engineering.
The timed auction will go live on Friday 28 January at 9am before starting to close Tuesday 1 February at 11am.
The fleet consists of very well-minded modern and classic tractors, grass and slurry equipment all of which is being sold as a result of a recent business restructure.
According to business proprietor Johnathan Tubman, focus is being placed on the other family business Vicon Engineering Ltd which specialises in the installation and service of pig husbandry equipment.
A total of 43 lots are catalogued to go under the virtual gavel.
These include a 2005 Krone Big M II, a tidy 2001 John Deere 6850 4WD forage harvester, a 2012 JCB TM310S and five Massey Ferguson tractors.
Models include a 2009 6499, 2009 6490, 2007 6480, 1998 8130 and a 1996 8120.
Grass equipment highlights include four P Donnelly silage trailers (three 16ft and one 18ft), 2013 Claas Linear 2900 rake, 2013 Krone F320CV front mower, Claas disco 3050C side mounted mower, 2011 Lely Splendimo 900 MC rear butterfly mowers, Lely Splendimo 320 FC front mower and a 10ft silage fork.
Slurry equipment comprises a 16m twin macerator dribble bar c/w flow meter, 7ft x 4ft reeler c/w 1000m of pipe (800m of 5in pipe and 200m of 4in), 6ft x 3ft front reeler c/w 800m of pipe (4in) and a 2021 Doda HD35 slurry pump.
Other standout lots include a 2004 JCB JS130 digger, Kverneland four-furrow reversible plough, McConnel PA93 Hedgecutter and a selection of tyres and rims. In particular there are two BKT Agrimax IF710/55R28 tyres on eight stud rims and two BKT Agrimax 1050/50R32 tyres on 10 stud rims, all in ‘as new’ condition for sale.
To bid, customers must register with register at www.midulsterauctions.com and pay a £1,200 refundable deposit. A full catalogue can be found on the site.
Viewing is by appointment only and will take place Friday 28 January.
Commission will be charged at 15% on prices up to £3,000 and 10% on prices between £3,001 and £5,000. All prices on or above £5,001 will be subject to 5% commission. All commission is subject to VAT.
