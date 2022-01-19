This 2001 John Deere 6850 4WD forager is in good condition for its age.

Mid Ulster Auctions will host a timed online machinery auction on behalf of Tyrone-based agricultural contractor JWT Engineering.

The timed auction will go live on Friday 28 January at 9am before starting to close Tuesday 1 February at 11am.

The fleet consists of very well-minded modern and classic tractors, grass and slurry equipment all of which is being sold as a result of a recent business restructure.

According to business proprietor Johnathan Tubman, focus is being placed on the other family business Vicon Engineering Ltd which specialises in the installation and service of pig husbandry equipment.

This 2009 Massey Ferguson 6499 Dyna-6 is displaying 8,782 hours.

A total of 43 lots are catalogued to go under the virtual gavel.

These include a 2005 Krone Big M II, a tidy 2001 John Deere 6850 4WD forage harvester, a 2012 JCB TM310S and five Massey Ferguson tractors.

Models include a 2009 6499, 2009 6490, 2007 6480, 1998 8130 and a 1996 8120.

This 2012 JCB TM310S has 7,180 hours on its clock.

Grass equipment highlights include four P Donnelly silage trailers (three 16ft and one 18ft), 2013 Claas Linear 2900 rake, 2013 Krone F320CV front mower, Claas disco 3050C side mounted mower, 2011 Lely Splendimo 900 MC rear butterfly mowers, Lely Splendimo 320 FC front mower and a 10ft silage fork.

One 18ft and three 16ft P Donnelly trailers are included in the auction.

Slurry equipment comprises a 16m twin macerator dribble bar c/w flow meter, 7ft x 4ft reeler c/w 1000m of pipe (800m of 5in pipe and 200m of 4in), 6ft x 3ft front reeler c/w 800m of pipe (4in) and a 2021 Doda HD35 slurry pump.

Other standout lots include a 2004 JCB JS130 digger, Kverneland four-furrow reversible plough, McConnel PA93 Hedgecutter and a selection of tyres and rims. In particular there are two BKT Agrimax IF710/55R28 tyres on eight stud rims and two BKT Agrimax 1050/50R32 tyres on 10 stud rims, all in ‘as new’ condition for sale.

This well-maintained 2005 Krone Big M II is up for grabs.

To bid, customers must register with register at www.midulsterauctions.com and pay a £1,200 refundable deposit. A full catalogue can be found on the site.

Viewing is by appointment only and will take place Friday 28 January.

This 2007 Massey Ferguson 6480 is fitted with a 50km/h Dyna-6 is shod on good tyres.

Commission will be charged at 15% on prices up to £3,000 and 10% on prices between £3,001 and £5,000. All prices on or above £5,001 will be subject to 5% commission. All commission is subject to VAT.

Other lots

This 1998 Massey Ferguson 8130 is in excellent condition and is displaying 4,489 hours.

This 2020 Doda HD35 slurry pump is in as new condition.

This 16m twin macerator dribble bar and flow meter will go under the hammer.

This 1996 Massey Ferguson 8120 is displaying 7,100 hours.

A 2013 Claas Linear rake.

One of three 16ft P Donnelly trailers to be sold.

A 10ft silage fork c/w pin and cone type brackets.

A 2013 Krone F320CV front mower.

This set of BKT Agrimax 710 and 1050 tyres will be sold as two separate lots.

A 6ft x 3ft front reeler c/w 800m of 4in pipe.

A 2004 JCB JS130 digger.

A 2012 Lely Splendimo 320 FC front mower.

A 2011 Lely Splendimo 900 MC rear butterfly mower.