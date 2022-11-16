Disease control restriction zones have been put in place in Co Fermanagh after authorities in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) confirmed Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from a commercial turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

The infected premises are close to the border, with DAERA required by law to take appropriate measures, confirmed NI chief vet Robert Huey. As a result, a disease control zone was declared from Sunday 13 November in the part of Fermanagh that lies within 10km of the infected premises.

“Premises within the zones will have to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, recording movements on/off holdings and a requirement to seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry-related products into or out of the zone,” said Huey.

He again reiterated the need for good biosecurity around poultry units and the legal requirement that all flock keepers register with DAERA.

However, as yet, there is no housing order in place within NI, despite both England and ROI enforcing it from 7 November. DAERA’s latest bird flu risk assessment completed on 1 November concluded that the risk of disease incursion into the NI poultry flock is “moderate”.

