Fertiliser buying activity from farmers has dropped off, and while suppliers are quoting for summer orders, many merchants haven’t yet moved on them, a merchant in Cavan has said.

He said there has been some “levelling off” on prices for some products as one supplier, Target, has been honouring earlier contracts for product that was bought at cheaper prices.

He said merchants are taking product at that cheaper contract price, but are also then having to pay higher prices for product from other suppliers. He said that the situation is leading to an “averaging out of the more expensive and cheaper costs”.

However, he warned that quotes for pasture sward for the summer period are €1,100/t and suggested that this will bring prices up again as we move into June and July.

Regional difference

Quotes across the country remain broadly similar to last week, however there are some reductions and notable regional differences. Pasture and cut sward is making an average of €960/t in the west of Ireland, and a higher €1,050/t in the south east, compared to an average of €1,020/t last week. In the west, prices for 18-6-12 range from €900/t to €970/t, with similar prices in the southeast.

CAN is being quoted at €930/t to €950/t and prices for urea were as high as €1,250/t and a lower €1,180/t.