Electricity and plant protection products were more expensive in July than they were a year before. \ Philip Doyle

The average cost of fertiliser fell by 44% between July 2022 and July 2023, with the price of straight fertilisers more than halving in cost and compounds by 41%, new Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Lime was the only category of fertiliser to rise in cost, increasing by a fifth over the same 12-month span.

Farm motor fuels were back 27% when July 2023 is compared with the previous July but electricity was 32% dearer.

Farmgate prices

The CSO reports that the price of milk fell by 5% between June and July as part of a 34% tumble seen since July 2022.

Cattle prices fell by 4% over the month and 2% over the year, with sheep falling 2% June-on-June.

Over the same 12 months, cereal prices increased 47% and pig prices rose 17%.