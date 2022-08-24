All fertiliser sales will need to be registered with the Department from January. \ Donal O'Leary

Some agri merchants located along the border are fearful that the Department of Agriculture’s fertiliser database will impact their sales, as farmers seeking to avoid registering fertiliser purchases move their dealings to Northern Ireland.

Merchants warned the Irish Farmers Journal that the only disincentive to farmers doing so would be the 20% VAT rate applicable on fertilisers sold in Northern Ireland.

“The smaller lad won’t bother with it. If he’s getting a few tonnes, the VAT won’t mean much if he can spare himself the hassle,” said one independent merchant based in Co Donegal.

No notice

Another farm input supplier from Co Cavan was completely unaware that the database was due to come into effect from next January, saying that no notice of the increased requirements had been provided by the Department.

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said that no information on how the fertiliser register will actually work is available.

“Moves like this have farmers on the ground feeling like they are being treated with contempt,” he said.