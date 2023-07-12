Farmers must upload closing stocks on their farm on 14 September by the deadline of 15 October. \ Philip Doyle

Huge changes are on the way for farmers purchasing fertiliser following the signing of the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers regulation bill by Michael D Higgins this week.

The Department of Agriculture had hoped to have the database up and running for 1 January 2023 and briefed farm organisations as far back as July 2022 on its rollout.

Farmers will now be legally obliged to register as a fertiliser end-user with the Department of Agriculture to buy fertiliser or lime. Farmers purchasing fertiliser from Northern Ireland will also have to register as a fertiliser economic operator.

A farmer’s herd number will be used as their unique operating number, with all purchases traced back to a herd number. The date of dispatch of the fertiliser will be recorded by the fertiliser economic operator.

The database will be used as part of a farmer inspection process and penalties can be issued based on intent, impact and severity of breaches of the legislation. Farmers’ purchase information will also be used to achieve a reduction in fertiliser usage.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the portal to register will open on 24 July.

Closing stocks

Farmers must upload closing stocks on their farm on 14 September by the deadline of 15 October, with merchants also having to submit closing stocks by the same date.

It’s understood that the Department of Agriculture is very anxious to roll out the database at a quiet time for fertiliser sales, so farmers and merchants can get used to the new arrangements.

All eyes are on Ireland and its implementation of legislation in light of the current situation with regard to Ireland’s nitrates derogation.