If you're partial to spreading a bit of 18-6-12 then this fundraising draw is the draw for you.

I’m not sure what Caulry GAA in Westmeath are like to kick football but I do know they have savage value on fertiliser at the minute.

The Athlone side is offering 10t of fertiliser for just €20 to one lucky farmer this spring.

If you’re partial to spreading a bit of 18-6-12 then this fundraising draw is the draw for you. Whether you’re in Portrush in Co Antrim or Portmagee in Co Kerry, you’ll get the pallets delivered straight to your yard.

To enter check out the Caulry GAA Facebook page.