Price quotes on nitrogen fertiliser appear to have bottomed out, with some merchants hinting at a possible increase of £5 to £10/t being applied inside the next week. Nitrogen is currently available at £295/t for CAN, although some merchants continue to sell smaller volumes around £300 to £305/t. CAN plus sulphur is trading approximately £15/t above these prices.
If the outlined price increase is applied, merchants indicate that CAN will creep above the £300/t mark for larger volumes and for purchases that do not require credit facilities. Compound NPK fertilisers continue to trade around £375 to £385/t for products such as 25-5-5 and 27-4-4 plus sulphur. Prices for compounds are expected to remain relatively steady throughout the rest of the month.
