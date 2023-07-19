There have been moves to increae fertiliser prices in Northern Ireland. \ Donal O' Leary

Quotes for nitrogen fertiliser look set to rise, as the leading manufacturing companies within the trade pulled price lists early this week.

While there are still deals for CAN at £295/t to £300/t on offer this week, merchants indicate stocks are dwindling and when placing new orders, all indications point to higher prices.

Some price increases have already been enforced this week, with CAN rising £15/t, pushing quotes upwards to £310/t. Compound fertilisers are also likely to see prices trending upwards in the week ahead, although there is considerable uncertainty as to the extent of such increases.

Compound products such as 25-5-5 and 27-4-4 are currently trading between £365/t and £385/t.

Fertiliser prices have been falling since late January, with CAN down from £650/t to a 21-month low point of £295/t by late June.

Some increases

Where prices have risen this week, it is the first time nitrogen has increased in value since late 2022. Fertiliser manufacturers point to a marked increase in European gas prices over the past week as a leading cause for higher prices.

However, manufacturers on the continent continue to work at reduced production capacity, which is influencing the balance between supply and demand.

