Farmers struggled in 2022 with the cost of inputs such as fertiliser, says the IFA.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has called on fertiliser merchants and co-ops to pass on global price reductions to farmers.

Describing the current fertiliser outlook, IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “We have seen a sustained significant drop in the price of natural gas of up on 85% since September 2022.

“The spike in natural gas prices was referenced as the main driver of increased fertiliser prices last year.”

In line in what is happening with gas, he said farmers “should now be seeing a significant reduction in fertiliser prices”, but highlighted that that isn’t happening.

Other markets

The Tipperary farmer highlighted that in the UK, the price of granulated urea for farmers has decreased by over 40% since last September.

“Similar decreases are being seen in most other markets, with the exception of here in Ireland.

"With production of fertiliser now returning to normal levels in Europe after widespread curtailments last year, these price decreases look like continuing,” he said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

Cullinan warned fertiliser suppliers that it is “time to stop the profiteering” on the back of farmers.

“Fertiliser companies made huge profits due to rising markets in 2022, they need to lead the price down in 2023 instead of looking for another windfall.

“Many sectors of Irish agriculture struggled in 2022 with the cost of inputs. We cannot let this happen again in 2023, especially seeing as, internationally, the price of these inputs has fallen significantly.

“A large cost on many farms is fertiliser, with much of this bought in the spring,” the IFA president concluded, as he insisted price cuts should be passed to farmers “immediately”.

