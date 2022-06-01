Fertiliser prices keep easing

Fertiliser prices continue to ease as merchants look to kick start sales and clear stocks. Price quotes on bulk bags are generally around the £660 to £670/t mark with little difference between manufacturers.

Nitrogen with added sulphur is running around £15 to £20/t above these prices. Grassland compounds are at £730 to £760/t depending on the level of NPK included.

The outlook for prices is varied with some merchants expecting N to ease below the £650/t mark, before rising again this autumn when demand for energy rises.

Price quotes in Britain are below those on offer in NI with reports of CAN moving at £610 to £630/t and 34.5% ammonium nitrate products ranging from £630 to £700/t depending on location.

However, local merchants point out that it costs £30 to £50/t to import fertiliser from Britain which would keep nitrogen sold in NI in line with prices on the other side of the Irish Sea.

