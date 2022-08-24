Farmers on the market for nitrogen will see higher price quotes on CAN.

Nitrogen fertiliser continues to rise, with CAN hitting £700/t this week, up from £660 to £680/t at the outset of August.

CAN with added sulphur will cost an additional £15 to £20/t.

There is some value to be had by pricing around as there are merchants with older stocks trading below the £700/t barrier, but indications are volumes are limited.

But while straight nitrogen products continue to rise in price, compound price trends on compound NPK products appear to be holding relatively steady.

Quotes on 25-5-5 and 27-4-4 are moving around £760 to £790/t, with 20-10-10 prices around the £750/t mark. High P and K compounds such as 16-16-16 are in the region of £780 to £800/t.

With the outlook pointing to higher prices over the autumn and winter, merchants have seen a surge in sales from farmers looking to insulate their businesses against further market volatility.

