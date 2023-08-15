Straight fertilisers fell the most in cost up to June. \ Donal O'Leary

The average cost of fertiliser dropped by 43% in the 12 months to June 2023, with straights falling by more than half and compounds by just under 40%, according to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) latest data.

Lime stands out as the only category of fertiliser to have risen in cost. The CSO puts its cost hike at 20% year-on-year to June.

The price of straight animal feeds fell by just under 15% over these 12 months while prices for compound feed increased by 1.3%. Respective feed costs in pig and poultry sectors rose by more than 4% and 8%.

A sizeable cost increase was seen for electricity, with a unit costing farmers 35% more in June 2023 than it had in the same month a year previous.

The CSO figures show that motor fuel costs went the other way, falling by 31% over this same timeframe.

Farmgate prices

Milk prices took a 28% tumble from June 2022 on June 2023, according to the CSO. Its reporting on cereal prices (which includes seed) shows a 48% rise over the same 12 months.

Cattle prices received by farmers were reported to be back 5% in a year, with prices decreasing by almost 4% from May to June alone. Sheep prices were back 0.5% in June 2023 on the previous June.