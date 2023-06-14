CAN price in Northern Ireland has slipped below £300/t.

Fertiliser prices have fallen to a 22-month low point, with reports of CAN slipping below the £300/t barrier.

While most merchants are initially opening on quotes of £305 to £310/t, deals as low as £295/t have been reported by farmers purchasing larger volumes and making full payment on delivery.

This puts nitrogen at its lowest price since the beginning of August 2021. Current quotes on CAN are almost £370/t below the equivalent value last year and down by more than £400/t since the beginning of 2023.

Price quotes for compounds have also dropped in recent days. Reports indicate 25-5-5 is moving at £380 to £390/t, with 27-4-4 plus sulphur trading at similar levels, while 22-4-14 is being delivered on farm between £400 and £420/t.

Slow demand

Despite the downward price trend, several merchants indicate sales of fertiliser remain extremely slow.

Some blame the lack of demand on dry conditions curtailing grass growth, while others state that because prices continue to ease, farmers are only purchasing fertiliser when it is required.

With fertiliser manufacturers issuing new price lists on a weekly basis, merchants are reluctant to stockpile product.

It means farmers can face a waiting period of around one week until fertiliser is sourced and delivered on farm.

Feed price cuts

Price cuts have also filtered through to the feed trade, with some mills reducing ration prices on Monday.

Beef finishing rations with a 50% maize content are now trading as low as £290/t, with general purpose 16% growing rations moving around £300/t.

However, there is significant variation in prices across mills, and farmers should also check ingredient lists, plus inclusion rates, as some cheaper products may contain a higher percentage of low quality fillers.

Spot markets for grain and soya have eased considerably in the past two months, allowing feed mills that are not locked into forward contracts to pass on lower prices to customers.

Imported barley is trading around £205/t, with maize meal priced around £215 and soya at £418/t.

Allowing for £20 to £40/t to cover transport, handling and margin for on farm delivery, barley is down £50/t from early May 2023 with soya down close to £100/t.

Read more

Watching for repeat heats in spring-calving cows