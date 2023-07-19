Fertiliser prices are expected to increase over the coming weeks, with major wholesalers forecasting a hike of €25/t to €30/t being applied to several products.

Reports from sources within the fertiliser trade state the market has bottomed out, adding that the price levels prior to 2022 are unlikely to be seen again.

“Urea has gone up €80/t and CAN has gone up about €30/t in Europe in the last few weeks. Retail prices haven’t shifted yet, but they probably will do shortly,” a major importer said.

CAN is still available in areas of the country for €350/t. But it is expected to rise to levels between €370/t and €380/t in the week ahead.

In Northern Ireland, a similar trend has developed within the fertiliser trade as a price rise appears imminent.

While there are still numerous deals for CAN priced between £295/t and £300/t excluding VAT (€345 to €348/t), merchants state these stocks are dwindling.

Early reports indicate that where merchants are replenishing fertiliser stocks, price quotes for CAN have incurred increases of £15/t (€18).

Despite the price rise, merchants do not expect a surge in sales as farmers take a cautious approach to purchasing inputs in light of falling farm gate prices.

A rise in gas price in recent weeks has been partly cited as a reason for the uplift in fertiliser prices. But demand has also increased as supplies coming on the market remain affected by fertiliser manufacturers continuing to operate at reduced levels of output.