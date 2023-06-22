Fertiliser prices have fallen significantly since March and even more so in recent weeks, however reports from the industry are that prices won’t drop any further than they have of late.

CAN has seen the biggest decrease and prices are as much as €100/t lower than they were just three weeks ago.

Farmers in Co Cavan are paying as low as €360/t for granulated nitrogen (CAN), with prices ranging between €380/t and €410/t in the west and Munster. These prices are based on half tonne bags and are a mixture of cash on delivery and collection from the merchant’s yard.

It is anticipated that compounds such as pasture sward, cut sward and 18-6-12 will stay north of €500/t in most merchants and co-ops.

Pasture sward is costing between €500/t and €560/t across the country with 18-6-12 in general costing the same. Cut sward is ranging from €530/t to €550/t.?

Protected urea is costing around the €560/t mark in most places, however it can be sourced for €510 in the Cavan/Monaghan region.

In general terms, Limus-protected urea is €70/t dearer than normal urea. Limus is the urease inhibitor found in the majority of protected urea products on sale to Irish farmers.

“It’s looking showery this week, farmers are already starting to move and orders picking up again compared to the last three weeks.

“I think we’ve hit the bottom with regards prices. This obviously depends on what the price of gas will do but I doubt they’ll go any lower than this,” one importer from the industry said.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, CAN is trading around the €420/t mark,, the lowest price it has been since the beginning of August 2021.

Quotes for compounds have also dropped, with reports indicating that 25-5-5 is moving at €530/t to €540/t, with 27-4-4 plus sulphur trading at similar levels.

Also, 22-4-14 is being delivered on farm for between €560/t and €590/t.