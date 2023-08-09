Co-ops and merchants around the country have updated their fertiliser price lists in the past week, with some products increasing by €20/t.

There is a variation in price, with as much as €35/t in the difference for the same products across different retailers.

CAN is back up around the €420/t mark in parts of the country, but better value can still be found – with some co-ops selling CAN for €385/t.

These prices are not including delivery, which in most places is an extra €20/t.

Pasture sward is ranging between €500/t and €540/t, while cut sward is, in general, €10/t more expensive than pasture sward. Pasture sward and 18-6-12 are the same price in most co-ops. Cut sward could be bought for as low as €470/t in June, but it is now costing as much as €550/t in parts of Leinster. Urea has gone back over the €500/t mark in most places, while protected urea is costing an extra €35 to €50/t, on average.

An industry spokesperson said that while there is a good bit of buying going on, both forward and current, he doesn’t expect prices to go up again.

“Prices are gone up, but I don’t see them going any further, nor will they go back to previous crazy prices for that matter. There’s going to be a good bit of silage cut this week and farmers will go out with fertiliser, but demand won’t be enough for international prices to move up again.

“I don’t see too many farmers forward-purchasing too much after last year. At interest rates of 5% to 7%, it’s too much of a risk,” he said.