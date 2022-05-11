The monthly price of milk has risen by 32% in the year from March 2021 to March 2022.

Fertiliser prices have risen by 149% in the year from March 2021 to March 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said.

In the month from February to March alone this year, the agency said there was almost a 12% increase in fertiliser prices.

The CSO noted that the overall agricultural input price index was up by 34.8% in the year from March 2021 while the output price index up by 21.8% in the same period.

The resulting annual change in the terms of trade was down 9.7%.

More generally, the monthly agricultural output price indices is up 4.7% and input price indices is up by 6.7% in the month from February 2022 to March 2022.

Statistician with the CSO Anthony Dawson said: "Today's release details price indices for March 2022.

"The most significant change is in the price of fertilisers where the price index is up 11.7% in the month from February 2022 and has increased by 149% in the year from March 2021."

Milk price

The monthly price of milk has risen by 6.1% in the month from February 2022 and is up more than 32% in the year.

Cattle prices are up more than 22% annually also.