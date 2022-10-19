Total fertiliser sales for the first half of the year are the lowest recorded on DAERA’s quarterly dataset. / Donal O' Leary

Deliveries of fertiliser to NI farms during the second quarter of 2022 were 55% lower than the same period last year.

The latest official figures from DAERA show that 54,100 tonnes (t) of product were sold from April to June 2022, down from 119,600t the year previous.

During the first six months of the year, 157,600t of fertiliser were delivered to NI farms, which is 35% lower than the same period in 2021.

Total fertiliser sales for the first half of the year are the lowest recorded on DAERA’s quarterly dataset, which spans back to 2009.

Record prices saw fertiliser deliveries in the first quarter of 2022 reduce by 17% year on year. However, a further price hike in mid-March meant there was very little buying activity until quotes eased back in early summer.

Aside from the total quantity of fertiliser purchased, record high prices are also influencing the type of products that local farmers are buying.

The DAERA figures show that sales of more expensive compound fertilisers totalled 80,800t in the first half of 2022, down 44% year on year.

Ammonium nitrate mixtures, such as CAN, tend to be cheaper and deliveries of these products were down 25% on 2021 levels to stand at 50,900t during the first six months of the year.

Sales of urea and other nitrogen fertilisers totalled 15,600t in the first half of 2022, which is 20% lower year on year.

Buying pattern

Historic figures from DAERA show that over three-quarters of total fertiliser sales in a calendar year tend to happen in the first six months of the year.

However, more farmers have been involved in forward-buying fertiliser in recent months amid concerns that prices could rise even higher by next spring.

Despite that, the current trends suggest a record low in annual fertiliser sales will likely be hit this year.

DAERA’s dataset on annual fertiliser sales spans back to 1979 and the current record low was seen in 2009 when 230,100t were delivered to NI farms. The highest total on record is 1995 when 529,000t of fertiliser was sold.