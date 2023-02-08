Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether signalled his concerns for the European fertiliser industry on Wednesday. \ Donal O' Leary

Fertiliser sellers have been accused of refusing to quote farmers prices for specific volumes of product by ICMSA president Pat McCormack.

He said that the association has been made aware of numerous cases where fertiliser suppliers have refused to quote enquiring farmers a current price for a specific volume.

McCormack said the practice was leading to speculation among farmers that, as the international price of fertilisers trended notably lower, that the co-ops and other stockists were intent on selling their existing stocks at the previously higher prices.

He said the refusal of the sellers to confirm a price amounted to what he said was “an unacceptable hedge position”.

Separately, Yara reported a 60% increase in profits for the final quarter of 2022.

For the full year, Yara’s profit was up 71% to €4,610m, again driven by higher margins with higher prices more than offsetting increased production costs and lower deliveries.

Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether signalled his concerns for the European fertiliser industry on Wednesday.

He highlighted concerns about the US Inflation Reduction Act, saying it will drive much needed decarbonisation momentum.

He added that European authorities need to match the US with bold action, stating that Europe risks losing its ability to decarbonise and important existing industry if it fails to act.