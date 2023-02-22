Farm leaders have slammed fertiliser suppliers over the windfall profits they made last year, as revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal last week.
IFA president Tim Cullinan called on merchants and co-ops to stop profiteering and reduce prices now.
Farm leaders have slammed fertiliser suppliers over the windfall profits they made last year, as revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal last week.
IFA president Tim Cullinan called on merchants and co-ops to stop profiteering and reduce prices now.
SHARING OPTIONS: