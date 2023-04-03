If weather and ground conditions permit over the Easter weekend, take the opportunity to spread some fertiliser.

There is dry and mild weather forecast towards the end of this week. This should help ground conditions improve and stimulate grass growth.

As ground dries out, there will hopefully be an opportunity to get some fertiliser spread on grazing ground and build covers for turnout.

Spreading 25 to 30 units/acre of nitrogen will suffice in early April. If grazing ground did not get slurry back in February, a compound fertiliser with some phosphate and potash may be beneficial. Just be mindful of tetany when grazing lactating cows on swards that get potash. Magnesium supplementation will reduce this risk.

Boost

A nitrogen fertiliser with added sulphur will also boost spring grass growth. Applying five to 10 units/acre of sulphur should suffice in early April.

Fertiliser is best applied to swards with low and medium grass covers, which is roughly below ankle height.

Where paddocks are carrying heavy grass covers around 12cm in height or above this, graze first and then spread fertiliser to the aftermath.

Read more

40% of livestock worrying fines unpaid by dog owners