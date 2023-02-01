A new website has been launched by The Fertilizer Association of Ireland, available at www.fertilizer-assoc.ie.
Some of the features include a new P and K app and helpful calculators for converting kg/ha to units/acre, understanding spreading rates, calculating fertiliser requirements and calibrating the fertiliser spreader. All the apps can be easily accessed from a mobile phone by pressing ‘Add to Home Screen’.
There are also over 100 scientific papers available to download for free. Also free are technical bulletins on many areas, including soil sampling, pH, lime and the precise application of fertilisers.
