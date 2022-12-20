Cyril and Martin Millar have hand-picked a first-class selection of females from their Millars flock. \ Mullagh Photography

The Festive crackers Texel female sale will see 89 lots brought forward for sale on Tuesday 20 December at 6.30pm in Ballymena Livestock Mart.

The sale is set to offer females from top-service sires and from the best breeding lines in the business with consignments from the Alderview, Ballygroogan, Bellefield, Braehead, Drumderg, Knap, Lakeview, Maineview, Millars, Mullan and Tullagh flocks.

Kicking off the sale is Stewart Ferris, who has five sharp gimmers scanned in-lamb to Corbo Eye Devil, which was purchased privately for 5,000gns.

The Bellfield flock was second place in the large pen of ewe lambs in the last show season and the ladies (ewes) being offered for sale on Tuesday formed part of that winning team.

David Warwick is next up with a run of four gimmers, including part of his successful show team this season. These are selling in-lamb to Plasucha Folklore and Mullan Eureka, both of which have Sportsmans breeding behind them.

Drumberg flock

The Drumderg flock of Alistair Breed will have five gimmers in his first draw, carrying in lamb to Mullan Eureka and Drumderg Flash Harry.

Robert Cockburn will travel across the water with a line-up from his noted Knap prefix. These daughters of Sportsmans Deal Breaker and Cannon Ball include a sister to his award-winning Daisy Duke, which has bred rams to highs of 16,000gns.

An ET sister to the much-admired Balmoral interbreed champion features in Gary Beacom's lots, she carries to Spellbound Fame & Fortune.

Sales ring

Next to hit the sales ring will be Andrew Kennedy, Mainview, with five ladies carrying to the 20,000gns Alderview Explosive and Spellbound Fame and Fortune, which was purchased for 18,000gns.

Father and son duo Cyril and Martin Millar have selected a number of choice gimmers from their Millars flock. These fine females will sell in-lamb to Ballynahone Foreman and Ballygroogan First Class.

Mullan Texels are well represented in the sale, with breeder Brian Hanthorn having short-listed a number of females to include a full sister to Eureka which sold for 9,000gns and Extra Special. These are all served to Plasucha Folklore.

John and Richard Currie are set to offer females from their Tullagh flock, these will sell in lamb to Craighead Eyecatcher and Teiglum Firecracker.

Mark Patterson will offer females from his Alderview stable, these are mated to the flashy Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi.

Auldhouseburn Fandabadozi was purchased for 20,000gns and is the service sire of all the Alderview females in the sale. \ C McGregor

Next up is James Wilkinson with a draft from his prizewinning Ballygroogan prefix. From some of his best females lines, these carry in-lamb to Alderview Explosive and Rockwell Francisco.

These flocks will have two runs each throughout the sale and buyers can bid with confidence in the knowledge they are purchasing under Texel Sheep Society conditions of sale.

Knap Daisy Duke has two full sisters and a daughter in the upcoming Festive females sale. \ C McGregor

The award-winning Ballygroogan flock have a number of daughters sired by Alderview Explosion, whose sons have sold to 15,000gns. \ Alfie Shaw

All stock will be eligible for immediate export on the night with viewing available from 4pm on the sale day with the sale kicking off at 6.30pm sharp, with online bidding available through MartEye.