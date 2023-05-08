The Minister for Agriculture also spoke on the need for fairness in retailer food pricing. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he is not concerned about the possibility of a new farmer-focused political party standing in elections, as the current Government has a “very strong track record” of supporting farmers.

Minister McConalogue maintained that the Fianna Fáil party stands up for farmers in Government when he addressed the topic on Radio Kerry on Monday.

“I would say that my own party Fianna Fáil is the farmers’ party in Government,” he commented.

“Anyone who looks at the record of this Government would see that what we have been doing in relation to supporting rural Ireland, supporting farm families, is unprecedented in the backing we are giving farming families.”

The Minister said that the Government upping its contribution to farming schemes by 50% is an example of its commitment to farmers.

He also mentioned the opening of the Fodder Support and Tillage Incentive Schemes, as well as finding an extra 16,000 Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) places for 2023 as further evidence.

Food prices

Minister McConalogue stated that farmers must be “fully respected” and not “the ones that get squeezed” in retailer pressure on food prices, particularly dairy products.

“The key objective as minister is to make sure farmers are getting well paid for the work they are carrying out,” he told Radio Kerry.

“Obviously, there are many other levels in the agri-food supply chain and the hard work that farm families put in makes up only a portion of the final price.”

The soon-to-be established agri-food regulator will “shine a light” on the food supply chain and ensure farmers are “treated fairly”, he said.