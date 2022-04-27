While The Dealer has often enjoyed a leisurely stroll down Dún Laoghaire pier, I stopped in my tracks to hear the east pier is to receive €1.7m in Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding from the Department of Agriculture.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin took to Twitter to herald the good news for the regional amenity enjoyed by many.

The sun shelter, which no doubt has been significantly impacted by Brexit, is to be reinstated.

The Dealer has a gazebo that needs fixing which seems now more likely to get a few bob than the poor struggling suckler cows looking over the fence at it.