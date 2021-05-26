A total of 15 farm businesses have had an appeal considered by an independent panel at the second stage of the current DAERA review process and are waiting on a final decision by Minister Poots.

Confirming the figures during Ministerial questions on Tuesday, the Minister also revealed that there are currently 108 businesses at the first stage of an appeal (considered by a DAERA official), while a further 36 have pursued their case to the second stage.

These farm businesses are waiting for the independent panel to assess their appeal, after it was not upheld by DAERA in the first instance.

“Unlike previous ministers, who overturned many of the panel appeals, I have not. I accept the decisions of the independent panel,” Minister Poots told Sinn Féin MLA Seán Lynch.

The Minister has asked officials to bring forward new legislation that will make the decision of the independent panel final, and a consultation on the issue is due out soon. In the current process, DAERA can chose to not accept the recommendations of this panel.

As highlighted in the edition dated 24 April, there are 114 cases since area-based payments were introduced in 2005 where this has occurred, and the total sums involved are in the region of £2.4m.

It is hoped that DAERA might outline some options to potentially address these cases as part of the upcoming consultation, however, Minister Poots made clear this week that it will not be as simple as him just overturning the outcomes of those appeals.

“I have a responsibility for the decisions that I make. I do not have responsibility for the decisions that previous Ministers made,” he said.

