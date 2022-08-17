This Ford N Series tractor is one of four vintage tractors to go under the hammer.

More than 600 lots of agriculture and rural history items will go under the hammer at an upcoming vintage auction on Tuesday 30 August in Co Cavan.

The 50-year-old John “Sean” Smith collection will be presented for auction by auctioneer Aidan Foley in conjunction with Niall Mullen Antiques based in Dublin.

Some of the lots up for grabs include four vintage 2wd tractors, including two Massey Ferguson 35s, a McCormick Farmall and a Ford N Series tractor.

Other lots up for grabs include vintage cast iron ploughs, antique cast iron tractor seats, root choppers, turnip sowers, aluminium milk cans, vintage signage, light fittings, antique tools and implements as well as other miscellaneous lots.

Viewing is to take place between Saturday 27 and Monday 29 August between 10am and 5pm and the morning of the sale between 9am and 11am at Legland, Crossdoney, Co Cavan (H12 A620).

The auction itself is scheduled to take place at McSeains Pub, Cornafean, Co Cavan (H12 T6Y0) commencing at 12 noon.

Online bidders can register and bid via easyliveauctions.com, while it is also possible to bid via telephone (lots estimated over €100) or email by emailing auctionrooms@hotmail.com.

Commission will be charged at 20% with a €5 minimum fee on all lots.

The catalogue can be viewed at this link.

For further enquires contact: Niall Mullen 086-257 5988 or Aidan 086-829 0680.

The sales comprises a range of vintage farm tools and implements.