Farmers in the border counties have always found a way when it comes to getting around the system and it seems slurry is the new brown gold in the drumlin counties.

Tankers have started moving this week, not taking slurry out of farms but rather taking slurry on to farms.

The word on the ground is that piggeries will start charging for pig slurry once ground conditions improve so it’s a matter of filling the tanks on farms in February rather than emptying them.