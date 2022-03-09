Using film-on-film binding, Kuhn claims that operators can save up to 37% in film compared with traditional wrapping thanks to the help of its patented duck-bill film applicator.

Kuhn has added its unique twin dispenser film-on-film binding system to its VBP3165 combination baler wrapper.

Aside from being able to apply traditional net wrap, the flexible system from Kuhn uses standard 750mm rolls of film wrap to bind the bales.

The system is well proven on the firm’s range of fixed chamber balers.

Compared with traditional net wrap, Kuhn claim operators can save up to 37% in film thanks to the help of its patented duck-bill film applicator.

Loading

When it comes to loading, the 25kg film rolls are much easier handled and are loaded at waist height in comparison with the larger 1.2m net rolls.

Under its side panels, there is space for 10 750mm film rolls.

As is widely known at this stage, film-on-film binding brings with it the benefits of a more compact, better-formed bale, with increased protection around the circumference. These are all factors which positively influence forage quality.

The other notable benefit from the farmers' point of view is that there is no longer net to be separated from bale wrap – all is now one.

Kuhn believes that by combining the flexibility of its variable chamber machine with film-on-film binding results in a faster, more economical baler.