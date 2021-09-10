The competition is looking to identify three sheep farming champions in the lowland and hill sheep sectors. / Claire Nash

The year to date has been largely positive for the sheep sector, with increased farmgate returns generating much more confidence among farmers.

The Prevention For Profit competition run by MSD Animal Health is this year focused on sheep with a tagline #MyFlockOurFuture.

The closing date for the competition is approaching fast at 11.59pm on 12 September 2021.

The competition can be entered online by answering a number of questions which provide details on your farming enterprise.

It is open to lowland and hill sheep farmers.

The aim of the initiative is to identify and reward farmers who are striving to improve their business and maximise profitability by excelling in four key pillars of production, including nutrition, breeding, animal health and management.

Competition metrics

From the application process, there will be three lowland and three hill sheep farmers chosen as competition champions.

These six farmers will be visited by a panel of judges to identify an overall winner in each category.

The overall winners, along with the two other champion farmers, will be awarded with a study tour to Scotland, including a trip to the Highland Show in 2022.