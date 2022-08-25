With 131 rams, the Texel breed has the highest number of rams entered for the sale.

The final sales catalogue for Ireland’s largest sale of 423 catalogued rams has been published by Sheep Ireland.

The LambPlus elite multi-breed €uroStar ram sale takes place on Saturday 27 August in GVM Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly, at 11.30am.

The sale boasts the largest accumulation of rams possessing extensive genetic information and predicted performance figures.

Each ram entered is genotyped and DNA-sire verified. In addition, as a condition of entry each ram must be rated as five stars on either the replacement or terminal index.

Sheep Ireland explains that this means that every animal in the sale will be positioned in the top 20% of its breed based off €uroStar evaluations.

Rams entered in the sale possess elite genetics and are rated in the top 20% of their breed on either the replacement or terminal index.

Sheep Ireland also states that buyers can be confident that information displayed is accurate as breeders must satisfy a minimum data quality index (DQI) figure of at least 70% for rams to be eligible for the sale.

The DQI score reflects the level of information recorded on the flock throughout the year.

Sales schedule

Viewing of rams takes place from 9.30am with the sale taking place from 11.30am on Saturday 27 August.

The sale will take place in two rings with the sales schedule, number of rams entered for that breed and approximate sales time as follows.

Ring 1:

Belclare - 57 rams starting at 11.30am.

Lleyn - 12 rams selling at approximately 12.50pm.

Border Leicester - two rams selling at approximately 1.10pm.

Rouge de l’Ouest - nine rams selling at approximately 1.15pm.

Vendeen - 32 rams selling at approximately 1.35pm.

Charollais - 107 rams selling at approximately 2.20pm.

Ring 2:

Suffolk - 64 rams starting at 11.30am.

Hampshire Down – nine rams selling at approximately 1pm.

Texel – 131 rams starting at approximately 1.15pm.

Sheep Ireland cautions that these approximate sale times are subject to change and advises buyers that they can keep abreast of sale times through the LSL online sales platform.

There is also ram transport to certain areas of the country facilitated by willing ram sellers and this information is also included in the sales catalogue, available here.