Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has stated that he expects the answer from his officials on the possibility of an extension to the slurry deadline to come by the end of this week.

Officials in the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Housing are examining whether criteria have been met which would allow for the slurry spreading period to be extended.

These include grass growth rates, weather conditions and ground saturation levels.

“There is a process which needs to be undertaken to decide on any extension to the slurry spreading deadline,” Minister McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal at the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday.

“It is based on grass growth and it is also based on ground conditions and rainfall. I have asked my team to pull together the group that actually makes that call.

'Preparatory work'

“It would have to be done in conjunction with the Department of Housing and Local Government and I expect to have a final decision on that by the end of this week, but I have asked them to do all the preparatory work to enable the potential to make an answer."

The slurry spreading period is due to close on 30 September. \ Donal O'Leary

The moves comes after farmers were left with just two weeks to spread or export slurry with knowledge of their farms’ organic nitrogen (N) and phosphorous (P) levels for the year so far.

Previous years’ statements went out to farmers over the summer months, giving more time to plan nutrient usage in compliance with nitrates rules.