Final tranche of Burren Programme opens to farmers

Patsy Carrucan's herd of Limousin and Charolais cross cattle passing through Ballyally up the Burren to Winterage Pasture. Burren Winterage Cattle Drive 2017, Fanore, Co Clare. \ David Ruffles

The Burren Programme is one of a suite of locally led schemes being rolled out by the Department of Agriculture as part of its Rural Development Programme.

The third and final tranche of the Burren Programme is now open to interested farmers, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

The closing date for applications is 17 November 2017.

The programme is targeted at farmers with species-rich grazed habitats in the Burren.

There are already more than 270 farmers in the Burren Programme following successful intakes in 2015 and 2016.

It is hoped that this third and final tranche will bring participant numbers to more than 400 farmers.

Farmers in the Co Galway section of the Burren region are being particularly targeted in this tranche.

Contracts for all successful applicants will be for five years commencing on 1 January 2018.

Burren scheme central to conserving heritage

Minister Creed said: “My Department, through our Rural Development Programmes, has funded farming in the Burren region for many years and the current Burren scheme is central to meeting our common objectives of conserving the unique heritage, environment and communities of this unique area.

“I had an opportunity last week to take part in one of the farm walks organised as part of the Winterage Weekend and can see that the Burren project is an excellent example of an innovative locally led project under our Rural Development Programme.

“I would like to congratulate the Burren Team and the participating farmers on a scheme which ensures that agricultural activity is undertaken with regard to the local heritage and environmental priorities and which has fostered a palpable sense of community pride.”

This scheme focuses specifically on the conservation of that unique farming landscape in counties Clare and Galway.

The investment by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine for this scheme will be up to €15m over the lifetime of the present RDP.

Farmers who are interested in applying can download an application form from the Department’s website.

