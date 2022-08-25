Kerrygold and the National Dairy Council (NDC) have announced the 13 farming families who have reached the finals of the 2022 NDC and Kerrygold quality milk awards.

The finalists represent eight counties and 13 dairy co-ops nationwide,

The awards recognise the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

The awards, now in their 11th year, reward farming families working every day to produce high-quality dairy through sustainable production methods.

In recent years, the awards have introduced additional criteria to acknowledge farmers who operate a sustainable dairy operation with clear evidence of excellent technical practices in the areas beyond quality milk, namely care for the environment and animal welfare, dairy and parlour facilities and hygiene.

Finalists

The finalists for the awards are:

The Collins farm - Drinagh

John Collins farms in Caheragh, Co Cork, with his father Derry. John is a third-generation farmer and a first-generation dairy farmer, as his father originally had a suckler farm.

John took over the farm four years ago and began the transition into dairy farming in 2020. John studied agricultural science in Waterford before returning to the farm in 2018.

The Connelly farm - Aurivo

Austin and Yvonne Connelly farm with their four daughters Ava, Anna, Jane and Kate in The Plantation, Tuam, Co Galway.

Fifth-generation farmers, they are relatively new to dairy farming having made the transition just four years ago.

The Deasy farm - Barryroe

Seán Deasy’s family farm is in Ahafore, Timoleague, Co Cork. Also living on the farm with him are his wife Fiona, two daughters Gemma and Mia and his mother Anna.

Seán took over the farm from his own father in 1996 and Anna continues to reside in the farm's original farmhouse.

This year marks the 100th year of the farm being in the Deasy family.

The Egan farm - Kerry Agribusiness

Eoin Egan lives in Aulane, Abbeydourney, Co Kerry, with his wife Siobhán, two children Ruairí and Síne and his parents Frank and Mary.

Eoin, Frank and Mary work in a three-way registered farm partnership, with the Egans farming the land since the early 1800s.

The Hawkes farm - Bandon Co-op

Father and daughter duo Tony and Jessie Hawkes farm together in Keel, Innishannon, Co Cork.

Also present on the farm is Tony’s wife Ita and other children Lucy, Mary Anne and Connie. Jessie will be the seventh generation to farm the land.

The Heery farm - Glanbia

Father and son Michael and Gerard Heery farm in Hammondstown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Gerard is fourth generation, with his father being a first-generation dairy farmer.

Also on the farm are Gerard’s wife Geraldine and his mother Brigid. It’s a family operation, with Gerard’s brothers and nephew getting involved when required.

The Hogan farm - Centenary Thurles

Brian, a fourth-generation farmer from Summerville, Thurles, Tipperary, works side by side with his father Pat on the family farm. Joining Brian on the Hogan farm are his wife Lorraine and three children Caoimhe, Bríana and Liam.

Brian has been helping his father out since the age of six and has always shown a keen interest in taking over the family farm.

The Maher farm - Dairygold

Gearóid Maher’s family farm is in Killuragh, Cappamore, Co Limerick. He lives there with his wife Sarah and young daughter Sally Kate.

A fourth-generation farmer, Gearóid’s family have been farming the land since the mid-1800s.

The Moynihan farm - North Cork Creameries

Maurice Moynihan farms with his father Timmy in Ballyduff, Knocknagoshil, Tralee, Co Kerry.

A third-generation farmer, Maurice began helping his father around the farm at the age of 11 and fell in love with farming life.

His brothers Teddy, Michael, Kevin and Thomas would help out when needed, especially at silage time.

The Nicholson farm - Lakeland Dairies

Alan Nicholson’s family farm is in Tomacrow, Drumacrib, Castleblaney, Co Monaghan.

He lives there with his wife and kids Andrea, Sam and Amelia. Alan’s father William and his wife Caroline also live on the farm and are very involved in the day-to-day operation of the farm.

Alan is a fifth-generation farmer of this family farm and has a spring-calving, grass-based system in place.

The O’Brien farm - Lee Strand

Eric and his son Austin are based in Doon, Tralee, Co Kerry, and have been farming together for the past number of years.

Joining the O’Briens on the farm are Eric’s wife Tina, as well as their other children Emer, Hazel and Rachel.

Eric, a fifth-generation farmer, took over the farm when he was just 15 years old.

Austin is currently studying agricultural science in Tralee and has a keen interest in working on and taking over the family farm in the future.

The Shorten farm - Lisavaird

Brian Shorten farms with his father Ronald and mother Betty in Woodfield, Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Brian, a dairy business graduate from UCD, has farmed alongside his father since finishing college in 2017.

The farming duo work well as a team and Brian reckons he would be lost without the help and advice of his father.

The land was originally purchased by Ronald’s great-grandmother Eliza for her son Barnabas, who then passed it on to his son Jack.

They are now third- and fourth-generation farmers and are keen for their land to continue to be passed on to the generations to come.

The Toohey farm - Arrabawn

Eoin and Colette Toohey live at Cullenwaine, Cloughjordan, Co Offaly, with their four sons David, Killian, Brian and Cathal.

Eoin’s father purchased the land in 1971 and both Eoin and Colette have been farming it since 2001.

Second-generation farmers, they have worked hard to responsibly increase the herd size since quotas were lifted.

Judging panel

The judging panel for this year’s awards include Dr Jack Kennedy, deputy editor of the Irish Farmers Journal; Dr Pat Wall, professor of public health at UCD; and Dr David Gleeson, milk quality research officer at Teagasc.

The overall winner of the awards will be announced at a special ceremony in Ballyvolane House, Co Cork, on Wednesday 14 September.