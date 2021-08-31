The judging panel for this year’s awards includes Dr Jack Kennedy, dairy editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, Professor Pat Wall from UCD and Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc.

Ornua and the National Dairy Council have announced the 12 farming families that have reached the finals of the 2021 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. The families are from eight counties and represent 12 dairy co-ops nationwide.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the dairy world’, the awards celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming, with the main focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

The overall winner will be announced at an outdoor awards ceremony at Moorepark's Dairy Open Day on 15 September and the theme of this year’s event is Irish Dairying: Delivering Sustainably. The event will be livestreamed from 9am until 10am, and those interested in attending can register by clicking here.

Finalists

This year’s finalists are:

Banville family farm, Wexford.

Barry family farm, Cork.

Fitzpatrick family farm, Longford.

Hamm family farm, Westmeath.

Hurley family farm, Cork.

Keane family farm, Kerry.

Kingston family farm, Cork.

McCarthy family farm, Cork.

McCarthy family farm, Limerick.

O’Brien family farm, Galway.

Ormond family farm, Tipperary.

O’Sullivan family farm, Cork.

Quality and sustainability

CEO of Ornua, John Jordan said: “Ireland’s food and drink sector has won its place on the world stage due to the quality of our produce and our focus on sustainable production. Maintaining this competitive advantage has never been more important.”

The judging panel for this year’s awards includes Dr Jack Kennedy, dairy editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, Professor Pat Wall from UCD and Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc.

Speaking in relation to the event, Professor Wall said: “Every year, entrants to the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards impress the judges with high calibre production practices and commitment to sustainable farming.”

CEO of the National Dairy Council, Zoe Kavanagh commented: “The landscape that we’re living in is changing. Now, more than ever, consumers are demanding natural, sustainably-produced food – transparency and authenticity are now more important than ever.”