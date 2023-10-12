The awards, now in their twelfth year, recognise the highest standards of dairy production in Ireland, with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

Kerrygold and the National Dairy Council (NDC) have announced 14 Irish farming families who are in the final of the 2023 NDC and Kerrygold quality milk awards.

The finalists represent seven different counties and 14 dairy co-ops nationwide.

The awards, now in their twelfth year, recognise the highest standards of dairy production in Ireland, with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

Finalists

The finalists for the awards are:

The Bergin Farm - Centenery Thurles

Denis and Teresa Bergin, with their son David, run their family farm in Kilbragh, Cashel, Co Tipperary, supported by their son Keith and daughter Avril.

Brennan Farm - Lakeland Dairies

Killian and Madeline Brennan live in Kilcogy Upper, Co Cavan, with their sons Ryan and Dara, and daughter Chloe.

The Clarke Farm - Arrabawn

Peter is a fifth-generation farmer from Ballycommon, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. His wife, Natasha, joins him working on the farm. Their three children, Hollie, Eve and Andrew are always happy to give a helping hand.

The Coleman Farm - Barryroe

Michael Coleman, a fourth-generation farmer from Bandon, Co Cork, lives with his wife Majella and his children Louise, James and Cian. Chris and Nora, Michael’s parents, reside nearby.

The Collins Farm - Lisavaird

Kevin and Liz Collins reside at their family farm in Carhoovauler, Ballineen, Co Cork. Also living on the farm are their two young children, 10-year-old Ellen and four-year-old Tommy, Kevin’s sister Mairead and father Joe.

The Dower Farm - Tirlán

Gavin Dower farms in Clashmore, Youghal, Co Waterford, alongside his parents Eileen and Declan. Gavin’s wife Una is a primary school teacher and also comes from a farming background. Gavin followed academic pursuits, delving into business and accounting for four years before attending Agricultural College.

Dullea Farm - Bandon Co-op

Micheal Dullea’s family farm is in Keelnameela, Enniskeane, Co Cork. He lives there with his wife Martina and their four children: Ciaran, Alison, Michelle and Annmarie.

Gordon Farm - Aurivo Co-op

Michael Gordon’s family farm is in Crossmolina, Co Mayo. Michael's wife Ita; daughters Emily, Ciara, Aoife; and son Kevin also reside at the family farm.

Kingston Farm - Drinagh

Ian Kingston’s family farm is in Dunmanway, Co Cork. Ian resides there with his wife, Marie, his son Dylan, and daughter Emma.

Lonergan Farm - Tipperary Co-op

The Lonergan farm is located in Drangan More, Cahir, Co Tipperary. John lives on the farm with his wife, Martina, and their daughter Cora.

MacNamara Farm - Kerry

John Macnamara, alongside his wife Olivia, farms in Gormanstown Hospital, Co Limerick. Their four children, Caoimhe, Conor, Ailbhe and Padraic, all contribute to the running of the farm.

The Mason Farm - Lee Strand

Niall Mason, a fourth-generation farmer from Tralee, Co Kerry, is joined on the farm by his wife Deirdre and their two-year-old son Freddie.

The O’Leary Farm - Dairygold

Denis O’Leary is a dedicated farmer from the picturesque landscape of Cloghroe, Co Cork. Alongside Denis is his wife Ruth and their three children Muireann, Harry and Daniel.

The O'Riordan Farm - North Cork Creameries

James O’Riordan farms with his father Martin in Kilbrin, Kanturk, Co Cork. James is husband to Bríd and father to Lucy, Emily, Ellen and Oliver.

Following nomination from their respective co-op, each farming family participated in a judging process examining a broad range of criteria, including environmental management, animal health and welfare, farm infrastructure and hygiene, soil and grassland management and technical performance, among other core indicators.

The judging panel for this year’s awards included Karina Pierce, Professor of Dairy Production in University College Dublin, School of Agriculture and Food Science; Dr Patrick Wall, Professor of Public Health at University College Dublin; and Dr David Gleeson of Teagasc.