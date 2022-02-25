The theme of the Teagasc spring beef walks is focusing on making best use of fertiliser, slurry and utilising soil sample analysis to ensure beef farmers secure enough silage in 2022.

Teagasc business and technology (B&T) drystock adviser Christy Watson outlined from the start of the meeting that fertiliser prices were in the region of 2.5 to 2.7 times more expensive than this time last year and that all drystock farms needed to do a financial budget prior to doing a fertiliser plan this spring.

However, he stated that it was important to note that grass is still the cheapest feed source available.

Reduction

“Total tonnage of fertiliser being spread on drystock farms will have to reduce this year. The farm enterprise simply cannot support similar levels of chemical fertiliser use this year given where prices are at. It is about cutting your cloth accordingly.”

He went on to show the relative value of fertiliser this year and urged farmers to use the Teagasc fertiliser calculator online or to talk to their adviser before coming up with a fertiliser plan.

Table 1 outlines the relative value of fertilisers when based off the price of 46% urea, 0:7:30 and 0:10:20.

It highlights the fact that some fertilisers provide greater relative value compared with others. Where the relative value of the fertiliser is above the quoted price you receive, it represents value for your investment.

Given current CAN quotes, it looks to be relatively poor value at the moment and should not be considered in the majority of fertiliser plans this year.

Farmers need to make the best use of slurry this year and really it should be used to reduce the cost of making silage

Teagasc's Rachel Taylor outlined how to make best use of slurry on farm.

“Farmers need to make the best use of slurry this year and really it should be used to reduce the cost of making silage. If you think of it, the slurry is the offtake of your silage fields last year. Therefore, slurry should be targeted back on to these fields this spring.”

For soils with a phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) soil index of 3, there is a €100/acre saving in chemical fertiliser where an application rate of 3,000gal/acre is used. On index 1 soils, this saving in chemical fertiliser is almost €110/acre.

Correct pH

Finally B&T drystock adviser Tom Cashen emphasised the importance of correcting pH levels of soil. He also stressed the importance of knowing the pH of soil prior to liming ground, as too high pH can be just as problematic as low pH soils.

“Nitrogen use efficiency on soils that are not optimum for pH, P and K can be as low as 35%, meaning for every three bags of urea spread on that ground, you only get the utilisation of one bag.”

Teagasc is running a number of spring beef walks throughout the country over the coming weeks to help farmers plan for the 2022 silage and grazing season.