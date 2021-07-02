“In taking any further action, An Taisce would further alienate the main group involved in environmental protection across Ireland, our farmers and their families."

Fine Gael has described Friday’s High Court decision to dismiss An Taisce’s application to apply to the Court of Appeal against Glanbia’s €140m cheese plant investment as "a positive day for rural Ireland".

Senators John Cummins and Garret Ahearn, along with deputies Charlie Flanagan, Paul Kehoe, John Paul Phelan and David Stanton welcomed the decision to dismiss the leave to appeal case taken by An Taisce.

The six Fine Gael representatives described the news as a win for ordinary farming families.

“It is time now for meaningful engagement between all parties. This can and should be done outside of the courtroom and we would ask An Taisce to engage with Glanbia and farming organisations, who represent farming families across this country, to address the any concerns which they have,” they said.

“In taking any further action, An Taisce would further alienate the main group involved in environmental protection across Ireland, our farmers and their families.

“An Bord Pleanála, the High Court and Mr Justice Humphreys have all now determined that the awarding of permission for this cheese plant, which is a key element of diversification post-Brexit, is lawful and should proceed.”