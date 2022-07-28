Mary Lou McDonald TD's Sinn Féin has been accused of sitting on the fence when it comes to climate policy by Fine Fael. \ Barry Cronin

Fine Gael has slammed Sinn Féin’s “lack of clear climate action policies” as a “potential risk to the country”.

The Government party’s climate action spokesperson Alan Farrell TD accused the opposition party of having “no credible policies in place” on the “single biggest issue facing the planet”.

“Sitting on the fence is not a credible position for the so-called lead opposition party. The party must take a side, in favour of carbon reductions on sectoral emissions, or join the ranks of climate deniers who have no place in our political system,” Farrell said.

The Fine Gael TD claimed Sinn Féin’s position “stands in stark contrast” to its own record when it comes to climate.

Action

“Fine Gael in Government produced the first ever Climate Action Plan (2019) and this was updated in 2021 to match our growing ambition, including developing clean public transport; emissions reductions; significantly expanding the share of renewable electricity in our grid; and transforming home heating and energy; along with much more,” he said.

Farrell accused Sinn Féin of not revealing “any clear policies with regard to how we will achieve our 2030 target of reducing emissions by 51% and to becoming carbon neutral by 2050”.

‘All things to all people’

Farrell went on to suggest Sinn Féin are “trying to be all things to all people” and described how “just last year when Fine Gael in Government was seeking to increase the amount of wind energy we produce in Ireland”, “Sinn Féin was forced to withdraw a bill that would have seen many onshore wind energy projects banned”.

“Sinn Féin’s climate spokesperson, Darren O’Rourke, has said the party has no position on carbon emissions targets within the agriculture sector. This simply is not good enough.

The Dublin Fingal TD targeted his Sinn Féin climate spokesperson counterpart, Darren O’Rourke TD and said the opposition TD has said that “Sinn Féin would not put forward any specific targets to the public, if there were a General Election in the near future”.

“This is despite Deputy O’Rourke also claiming that the Government’s Climate Action Plan in 2021 lacked leadership and was short on detail. The irony of this would be amusing, if it were not dealing with such a serious topic,” Farrell said.

Suits politically

“There has also been a pattern of Sinn Féin using climate issues in the Dáil when it suits them politically, and ignoring climate issues when it does not. We no longer have the luxury of choosing when to care about the climate. We need consistent action across all sectors and all Government departments.

“It is a disgrace that any political party, particularly a large opposition party such as Sinn Féin, would not have a clear plan for tackling the biggest issue facing us as a nation and as a global community. In my opinion, Sinn Féin’s lack of climate policies pose a danger to future of our environment and our planet,” the Fine Gael TD warned.

Fine Gael ministers continue to work alongside Government colleagues Fianna Fáil Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Green Party Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan who have yet to announce a clear emissions reduction target for the Irish farm sector.