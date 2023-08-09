Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald pictured speaking at the ICMSA AGM which took place at Castletroy Park Hotel, Limerick. \ Don Moloney

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed chat with local farmer Mary Twomey Casey, Ballyhooley, Co Cork while campaigning at Corrin mart. / Donal O' Leary

Fine Gael’s support among farmers continues to fall. It has dropped to 34%, down 4% since last December – and 14% since 2018. The halcyon days for Fine Gael’s support among farmers came in 2010, as it was poised for government.

After almost 13 years in power, it seems a lot of farmers have tired of the party. That said, it remains the most popular party, at 34%.

Support for Independent candidates continues to rise among farmers, with 24% making Independents the second highest “party” among farmers, ahead of Fianna Fáil and holding twice the amount of support of Sinn Féin.

Fianna Fáil’s support is holding at 23%, which it will be relieved about given the fall in support both for coalition partners Fine Gael and for Minister McConalogue.

Sinn Féin’s support is static at 12%.

Having climbed to 16% at one stage, the main opposition party will be disappointed not to be gaining support among farmers.