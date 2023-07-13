A 27.3ac holding with a lovely period house is on the market near Carbury, Co Kildare.

The property is Riverstown House and it’s being sold by Quillsen Auctioneers by private treaty. It’s being offered in lots.

The property sits on a local road, the L5020, approximately 750m from the R402. It’s a convenient location, close to the M4 and M6 motorways. Enfield and Edenderry are the nearest towns and have all services available. The River Boyne runs alongside the land.

This house is spacious and in very nice condition.

The house is spacious at 4,650 square feet. It was previously a Bord Fáilte-approved country guest house.

Downstairs there are drawing room, lounge, sitting room / library, dining room, games room, two kitchens, laundry and a number of office rooms. On the first floor there are six bedrooms.

The kitchen is in great condition.

Outside there are landscaped gardens, an orchard and a gravelled parking area.

The house has oil-fired central heating and two back boilers.

The property is being offered in two lots or the entire.

The land is currently under pasture. The yard is beside the house and has a range of haysheds, stables, a former milking parlour and an old granary.

According to auctioneer Chris Smith, the spacious house, pleasant grounds and good outbuildings means this property offers agri-tourism and similar business opportunities to any buyer.

The suggested lots are as follows. Lot 1, Riverstown House with extensive sheds, standing on c5.74ac and with frontage to the River Boyne, is guided at excess of €495,000.

Lot 2, the balance of the land, amounting to 21.56ac and laid out in three main fields, is guided in the region of €250,000. Lot 3, the entire, is guided at excess of €745,000.