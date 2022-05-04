Rising dairy markets pushed revenue at Co Tyrone-based Strathroy Dairy Ltd up by 13% to stand at £91.765m (€109.244m) for the year ending 31 July 2021, accounts filed with UK Companies House shows.

But higher distribution costs and administrative expenses saw margins squeezed, with operating profit falling from £695,343 (€827,789) to just £309,367 (€368,294) for the last financial year, an operating profit margin of just 0.32%. A total of 154 people are employed in the Cunningham family-owned business.

Strathroy is primarily a liquid milk processor supplying retail with own label products across the island of Ireland. However, it will soon be in a position to offer a greater product mix, having recently invested in a new milk dryer.

Strathroy currently process around 210m litres of milk annually, of which around 110m litres is collected from farmers in the Republic of Ireland (ROI).