The Twitteratti alerted The Dealer to Fingal County Council’s draft biodiversity plan this week.

It noted that €4m in funding would be required annually and six full-time staff to co-ordinate the actions for the period 2022-2030.

As neither the funding nor staff are available, the council noted it will not be in a position to halt the loss of biodiversity in Fingal by 2030.

The Twitteratti appreciated this refreshing honesty. Farmers take note.

Your approach is all wrong. Outline everything that you can do that will make a difference, cost it and then say apologies we but we don’t have the funds. Twitter ensures you will be thanked for this approach.