It’s been a turbulent few weeks for beef prices with continued pressure being applied to quotes since May leaving beef prices behind where they need to be.

Finishers are facing huge losses on cattle purchased at the beginning of 2023 with record store prices, high meal, high forage and high energy costs all contributing to a breakeven price of over €6/kg.

Table 1 outlines the budget for a bullock purchased in February and finished in mid-June. Mart prices were taken from the Irish Farmers Journal MartBids analysis table.

A beef price of €6.36/kg is currently needed for a €100 charge to cover labour costs. The below figures are in relation to an indoor finishing system. If this bullock was turned out at purchase and fed 5kg/concentrates/day six weeks prior to slaughter it brings the beef price needed to €5.70/kg (including €100 charge). 2023 started off on a positive note with the news that the national kill was going to be back by over 80,000 cattle with a 5% decline in production predicted for quarter one, followed by a 6% decline in quarter two. Processors also injected confidence into the market saying that May and June were going to be tight for supplies.

Many gave the nod to finishers to buy away in early spring to have cattle for this “tight” time. Some got contracts, others were working off an average base grade price (ABG), while others took a gamble, and it’s these farmers who stand to lose the most. So far in 2023, there have been 769,738 head of cattle slaughtered compared with 804,183 slaughtered for the same period in 2022, a reduction of 34,445 up to 16 June 2023.

Factories have managed this lull in supply with precision with many encouraging farmers to have cattle to finish over May/June when pressure was applied to prices.

Demand

Demand appears to be an issue with beef markets not as buoyant as 2022. Speaking to industry sources, a combination of factors are contributing to the current pressure on the trade.

European markets have seen a decline in prices over the last six weeks with Germany and the Netherlands taking a particularly big hit in the last number of weeks.

The UK is the exception with a combination of tight supplies and steady demand leading to a beef price of close to €6/kg over the last number of months.

Good weather conditions have failed to light up barbecues across Europe with demand lower than expected across some key markets. The cost of living squeeze is also having an effect on purchasing power with food purchases.

External pressures are also evident with South American beef imports into the EU up 27% at the beginning of 2023 putting pressure on the manufacturing trade.

China has also failed to fire with consumer confidence lower than expected as a result of Covid-19 issues. In terms of markets the US is standout star in 2023 with R3 steers in the US coming into €6.27/kg, the world’s best beef price. This compares with a beef price of €3.23/kg in Brazil.

Looking ahead, with finisher confidence is at an all-time low with many opting out of replacing cattle as spring purchases are finished.

The fact that supplies are only back 34k head may be positive for the rest of 2023 with no expected glut of grass finished cattle over the next two months.

All eyes will be on European markets looking for some price recovery.