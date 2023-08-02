Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIRFS) saved 28 calves from a slurry tank near Cullyhanna, Co Armagh. \ Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS) saved 28 calves from a slurry tank near Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, on Monday 1 August.

The NIFRS were alerted to the call around 5.30pm on Monday, where it sent several officers to the scene of the trapped calves.

In a statement, NIFRS said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used specialist slings and large animal rescue equipment to rescue the calves. The incident was dealt with by 8.41pm."

Newcastle were tasked to the incident along with Officers who were due to attend John’s retirement, & so disrupted the farewell event. John was not expected to attend the call - but testament to his 42 years of dedicated service to NIFRS & the community- he insisted on attending. pic.twitter.com/plYe7gXA1e — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) August 1, 2023

A number of different teams attended the incident, including a fire appliance from Crossmaglen Fire Station and Newry Fire Station, the large animal rescue team from Newcastle Fire Station and the specialist rescue teams from Central Fire Station.