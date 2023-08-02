Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services (NIFRS) saved 28 calves from a slurry tank near Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, on Monday 1 August.

The NIFRS were alerted to the call around 5.30pm on Monday, where it sent several officers to the scene of the trapped calves.

In a statement, NIFRS said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used specialist slings and large animal rescue equipment to rescue the calves. The incident was dealt with by 8.41pm."

A number of different teams attended the incident, including a fire appliance from Crossmaglen Fire Station and Newry Fire Station, the large animal rescue team from Newcastle Fire Station and the specialist rescue teams from Central Fire Station.