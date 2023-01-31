Powers has launched a whiskey produced from 100% Irish rye.

Other rye whiskeys have been produced in distilleries across the country, but this new product claims to use 100% Irish rye and will be available from 20 February.

The rye was supplied by Waler Furlong's farm in Co Wexford, which will continue to supply the grain for this product.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Ryan of Powers Distillers commented: “We attribute the success of this whiskey firstly to the extended team at Midleton Distillery, yet also to the generations of Powers distillers who considered rye grain to be a unique component of their craft.”

'Not easiest crop to work with'

He added that rye is not the easiest crop to work with, as it has reduced brewhouse throughput and longer fermentation times.

“If it was only about efficiency, we would never have used rye. But it proved a worthy endeavour,” he concluded.

Rye, wheat and oats are all being examined by malt houses, distilleries and breweries across the country for their ability to be used in Irish drinks production.

Currently, approximately 300,000t of Irish barley are used in Irish drinks production. However, large amounts of maize are used in whiskey production at certain distilleries.

Last week, the Irish Farmers Journal reported on work from the South East Technological University that showed wheat and maize are comparable and wheat is showing promise in whiskey production.

Sinéad Morris stated that the big thing is the flavour, which differs between the products.