Friday last saw the Jalex team host its first ever on-farm tup sale.

The team hosted its first on-farm in-calf heifer sale less than 12 months ago and only a few weeks ago held its on-farm gimmer sale..

In recent years, Jalex has become very well known after featuring on BBC’s Rare Breeds television show.

This Texel tup topped the prices for Texels at Friday nights sale selling for 1,800gns.\ Alfie Shaw

The Jalex name is known near and far, with many animals from sheep sales and cattle sales selling to Britain as well as all over the island of Ireland.

This first ever tup sale held on the Co Antrim farm was a huge success, with 82 lots going through the ring and all but one selling to meet an average of £1,115.

The sale saw a top price of 4,300gns for a Suffolk tup lamb. This January 2021-born lamb is out of stock ram The Views V6, which had previously bred lambs to £4,400.

Leading the Texel prices was a call of 1,050gns, with other top prices across the breeds being 1,450gns for Sufftex tup lambs and 900gns for Blue Leicester tups.

With the tups being advertised on social media in recent weeks, it was easier for buyers to bid online without viewing, while a full socially distant ringside made for good competition on all lots going through the ring.

Auctioneer Richard Beattie was in full flight, with the quality of lots on offer making his life somewhat simpler on the rostrum.

James Alexander of Jalex said: “I am very happy with how the sale went. There was a buyer for all lots and the quality lots really reflected in the prices.”